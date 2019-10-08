MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man called police Sept. 24 after he realized his Google account had been hacked and used to access his bank accounts.
The previous morning, the man received a text message about remote access to his Google account, which he ignored at the time. A few hours later, he received a call from his bank account about two suspicious $1 purchases, which he canceled.
Soon after, the man received an alert about two $100 gift cards bought through his account. He began to look into the fraudulent charges and found another $425 charge to his PayPal account and a $1,300 bill for a new phone he hadn’t purchased.
The man worked with his bank to dispute the fraudulent charges and was told to file a police report. Police advised the man to freeze his credit and place a fraud alert on his information.
