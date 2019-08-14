MILTON, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 7 after he received several notifications that someone had tried to open seven credit line accounts using his personal information.
The applications for the accounts were made Aug. 2-5 in several local businesses, including Macy’s, Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Home Depot and Verizon. The majority of the applications were made in person.
The man said he did not know how his information had been compromised. He notified the credit bureaus about the fraud attempts.
