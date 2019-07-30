MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man attempting to buy a new car discovered his identity had been used to open numerous fraudulent accounts.
The man reported to police July 15 that he had recently tried to purchase a car but was denied a loan because of poor credit. The man checked his credit score and discovered six fraudulent accounts had been opened in his name beginning in 2012. All of the accounts had been sent to collection agencies and the debt totaled more than $18,000.
The victim told police he had informed three credit bureaus and his bank of the fraudulent charges.
