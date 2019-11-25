MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man contacted police Nov. 14 after he found a suspicious account made in his name.
The man said he had checked his credit and noticed a Verizon account that he had not opened. The account had a $130 balance. The man called a Verizon representative, who told him to contact police.
