MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man called police Sept. 8 after he received a letter about a credit card he did not apply for.
The letter said the credit card the man had applied for had been declined.
The man then checked his credit report and saw two other suspicious accounts in September and August, one with a bank and another with a phone company.
A representative from the phone company said the man needed to file a police report about the fraud.
