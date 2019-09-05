MILTON, Ga. — A man and a woman called police Aug. 23 after they realized their mail had been stolen.
Both victims had signed up for informed delivery with the United States Postal Service to be notified when their mail was delivered. They were notified the previous morning that their mail was in their mailbox at Tansas Trace.
But when the two went to retrieve the mail, it was gone. The missing mail included a $160 check, property tax bill and credit card application.
Another resident at Tansas Trace reported a similar incident the same day. He said he saw someone in a black SUV removing his mail.
