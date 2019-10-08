MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Sept. 24 after she once again noticed several missing packages and letters from her address at Taylor Valley Way.
The woman said she had received alerts the previous day about three packages that had been delivered. When she checked an hour after receiving the alerts, the woman was unable to find the packages.
Several neighbors also reported similar incidents.
She told police that this was not the first time she had items go missing in the mail. In August, a check went missing, and earlier this September, three birthday cards with cash went missing in the mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.