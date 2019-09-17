MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating an incident in which two women bought $2,200 worth of merchandise from the Fry’s Electronics on Webb Road using a fraudulent check.
The women entered the store June 18 in the evening and paid using a check from a marketing company. Store employees later realized that the check was fraudulent after they were unable to locate any account using the information on the check. Employees contacted police Sept. 5 about the incident.
