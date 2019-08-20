Milton Planning Commission Chairman Paul Moore, right, speaks with Economic Development Manager Sarah LaDart at the Aug. 15 Milton Corridor Conversations. The conversation, held at the Milton Fire Department Station on Hickory Flat Road, allowed Milton business leaders to engage with their peers and the city
with questions about issues, including traffic, alcohol licensing and commercial
developments. Corridor Conversations are held monthly rotating between each of the city’s three business corridors. August’s meeting featured the Birmingham Crossroads corridor. Information about upcoming Corridor Conversations are
available online at cityofmiltonga.us.
