MILTON, Ga. — King’s Ridge Christian School faculty, students and community members gathered at the campus Nov. 5 to cut the ribbon on the new expansion to its upper school. The wing includes three floors that will house classrooms, offices, conference and collaborative rooms and lockers for 128 students.
King’s Ridge broke ground on the expansion last November, and students will begin attending classes in the wing in January.
“This is a monumental privilege for us to be able to provide such an incredible space to fulfill our mission, number one; and number two, prepare the next generation of leaders, not just for this area, or the state, but the world,” Headmaster Jeff Williams said.
Williams thanked the King’s Ridge families for their support, saying the expansion would not have been possible without them.
“We have had families, we have had foundations, different organizations that believe in what our mission is, believe in us, and they have been incredibly generous and grateful to come along beside us and say, ‘how can we help you get what you need to equip the next generation?’” he said. “It’s been an amazing blessing, really, from our families and those who have come along and helped us along too.”
The new wing is the third expansion to the school. King’s Ridge opened its doors in 2001 on its 70-acre campus with the 65,000 square foot Barbara Adler Academic Center and a lighted athletic field.
In 2008, the school added a 37,000 square foot Student Center, which includes a meeting area, gym, performance stage and strength and conditioning training rooms.
The school added another building in 2013 with the first phase of construction on the 45,000 square foot upper school and the Kendrick Center for Life Impact.
“We’ve been so blessed,” Williams said. “We’ve built a lower school facility, we need to build a middle school facility. This (expansion) is a wing we’ve added on because we’ve experience a tremendous blessing with growth. For us, I think we’re taking it one thing at a time, as God creates opportunities for us and blesses us so that we can expand, we’ve love to do it.”
