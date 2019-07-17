MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman was detained by police on July 5 on suspicion of driving a stolen car, but she was released when it was discovered the alert had been created due to a data entry error.
A Milton officer pulled over the woman because the license plate on the car she was driving was flagged as stolen out of Fayette County. The woman was then placed in handcuffs.
The driver said she had rented the car two days before. A check of the car’s VIN number showed it was registered to Enterprise Rental, and the license plate number matched the car. An officer contacted Enterprise, and a representative said they were not sure why the tag was listed as stolen, and the rental was valid.
After speaking with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Milton police determined the rental car’s license plate was erroneously flagged as stolen because it was similar to the tag number of another stolen plate.
