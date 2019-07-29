MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman was arrested July 18 for DUI after police noticed her driving her car with a flat tire near downtown Crabapple.
After being pulled over, the driver said she had a flat tire but did not know it was “completely blown out.” Her car also had scrape marks on the passenger side rims and a large dent on the rear driver side panel with fresh yellow paint marks, according to the report.
The woman said she was returning from Alive in Roswell and had consumed one glass of wine. Officers noted she was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol, according to the report.
A breathalyzer test showed the woman was over twice the legal limit.
