MILTON, Ga. — A Milton homeowner believes a plumber she hired stole a new kitchen faucet he was supposed to install.
The woman said she hired a plumbing company to come to her home July 1 and replace her leaking faucet with an identical, new faucet. The woman told police she had to leave her home, and when she returned, she noticed the faucet was not flush with the countertop. The faucet also had what appeared to have build-up from extended use.
She told police she inspected the new faucet before the plumber arrived, and believes he took the new faucet instead of completing the installation.
She cancelled the check she had written for the replacement. Police are in the process of contacting the plumber.
