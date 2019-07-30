MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman having her house built along Freemanville Road reported thousands of dollars in pool equipment had been taken overnight.
She said a pool controller and a chlorinator that have a combined value of $6,650 were at the property on July 17 around 5 p.m. She said when she returned the morning of July 18 the equipment was missing.
The homeowner said because the house is under construction, contracted employees are constantly coming and going from the property, and she does not know all the workers.
