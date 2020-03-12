MILTON, Ga. — One of Milton’s oldest and most historical sites, Ebenezer United Methodist church, has drawn up plans to add a new building to its property nearly 170 years after the construction of its original sanctuary. The picturesque church at the intersection of Cox Road and Arnold Mill Road is seeking to add a 26,000-square foot activity center to host worship services and community events.
Pastor Glenn Hannigan said the church sat on 1 acre for its first 161 years, but recently has expanded its footprint to over six acres, which has allowed for the expansion.
“Once we did that, we realized we had the opportunity to build something, basically that fits our culture,” Hannigan said.
Plans call for a two-story building that will include a full commercial kitchen, a large open event space, classrooms and a stage. Hannigan said the building is designed as a “modern barn” with large, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings. Outside the building, there are also plans for a fire pit, outdoor pavilion and two-sided fireplace.
The activity center will be a welcome addition for the congregation, allowing the church to host more events throughout the week. It will also be a boon for Ebenezer’s popular annual BBQ, and Hannigan said the center could host a more contemporary, youth-oriented service. Music events, weddings and other gatherings are also in the plans.
The church will also open its doors to the neighborhood.
“We want to be a gathering place for the community,” Hannigan said. “And if there is a community group that has a little theatre production or a group has an event and they don’t have a stage, we want to be able to turn around and say, ‘we have a stage, you can do your event here.’ And just allow folks, for whatever their activity is where they need a great space or a large venue, we’d be able to provide that.”
Before the church can move forward with its plans, it must go before the City Council for approval. The plan was slated to go before the Milton Planning Commission at its February meeting, but the issue was tabled while the site plan is adjusted.
Originally the church had requested variances for the activity center, but new information prompted an overhaul. Hannigan said the church’s original proposal included preserving a large white oak on the property, but an arborist said the tree is riddled with disease and presents a hazard. With the removal of the tree, a new plan is being drawn up that will re-orientate the building.
The new plan could go before the Planning Commission at its March 25 meeting.
Ebenezer United is a popular wedding venue and hosts two Sunday services at its sanctuary, which was built in 1930.
The original structure from 1853 burned down, and the congregation came together to rebuild the church during the Great Depression.
With bank loans putting a hard stop on lending, church members brought a portable sawmill to the site and donated trees to construct the sanctuary that stands today, Hannigan said.
