MILTON, Ga. — A club founded and run by Milton-area students has shifted gears to help repay those who have assisted it in previous years.
Young Leaders of Healthcare usually operates out of the Milton Branch Library to help educate local teenagers about the medical industry. Each month, a guest speaker in the healthcare fields talks with 15-30 students about their work and lives.
“Having this resource gives students the opportunity to experience the medical fields from someone who already works in that field,” said club founder and president Maahi Jain. “It gives them a chance to ask questions and know someone personally. It gives them a good background on what the medical field is all about.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted its operations.
Undeterred, Jain said she was determined to continue to help others in any way she could during the pandemic.
Jain, who plans to study neuroscience at Mercer University, drew on her own experiences with job shadowing and volunteering at places like WellStar Health System and the Ronald McDonald House Charities to start a fundraiser for both organizations.
She said she knew from her own experience talking to WellStar staff that the health system has been experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment, especially gloves.
“Since these doctors are risking their lives every single day to help so many people, they should be able to protect themselves while they’re doing so,” Jain said. “I find that with the pandemic, these two organizations are struggling the most and it pains me to see the people who work incredibly hard be the most affected by the pandemic."
Jain made fundraising for medical supplies to WellStar and food, water and blankets to the Ronald McDonald House her club’s first major project. Young Leaders of Healthcare’s goal is to raise $10,000 by July 4. The lion’s share of the funds, 70 percent, will go to WellStar, and the remaining 30 percent to the Ronald McDonald House.
As of May 28, the club has raised nearly $800 and bought 6,100 gloves to deliver to WellStar North Fulton Hospital.
Along with donations, Jain said simply talking to healthcare professionals and offering to help can also bolster their spirits.
“Reach out to healthcare professionals to let them know that you appreciate them,” she said. “Keep them in mind and keep yourself updated.”
For more information about the club, visit youngleadersofhealthcare.wordpress.com, and to donate to its efforts, visit gofundme.com/f/atlanta-georgia-coronavirus-relief-project.
