MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of a gun that went missing during a man’s move to another location.
The man had hired two companies to work on his attic and roof during his move. He had placed his two guns in his home office, separate from his other moving boxes.
Sometime between Aug. 11-13, one of the guns, worth $500, went missing. The weapon was not loaded.
