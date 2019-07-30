MILTON, Ga. — A woman received several fraudulent charges on her credit card after her car was burglarized on July 19.
The victim reported a window on her car had been smashed while parked at the First Watch restaurant on Old Milton Parkway, and some of her belongings were missing. She was later notified that her card had been used for two separate charges of nearly $1,100 at the Milton Walmart.
Police responded to the store and reviewed security footage from one of the transactions. The employee said the male suspect used the card to purchase two backpacks and two $500 gift cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.