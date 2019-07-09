MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman discovered her identity had been stolen after her card was denied while she was making an online purchase.
The woman told police her husband had received a letter from USPS on June 19 that the couple had been enrolled in the Informed Delivery Service program. The woman said they had not registered for the service.
The woman said she tried to pay for an online order three days later and called Capital One after her card was declined. The woman was told by a Capital One representative that her card had been flagged because of a $9,800 purchase to a company named Red’s Roofing. The victim said she had not made a payment to the company.
She was also told someone had used her personal information to order a replacement credit card.
The victim told police her daughter had seen a white SUV pull up to their mailbox and retrieve something, but she believed is was a neighbor who was returning mail delivered to the wrong address.
