MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 17 incident in which a woman’s car parked at Morris Road was burglarized.
That morning, the woman received three alerts from her credit and debit card accounts about recent purchases she had not made. The woman had left her cards in her car overnight.
When the woman checked on her car, she saw that the front passenger side window and rear passenger side window had been pried off. The doors were still locked.
