MILTON, Ga. — A 3-alarm fire at an IMT Deerfield apartment building July 19 caused significant damage and displaced around 40 residents, but no injuries have been reported. The fire, believed to have been caused by lightning, was the third blaze in consecutive nights responded to by the fire departments of Milton and Alpharetta.
Milton Fire responded to IMT Deerfield around 10 p.m. Sunday night following a strong thunderstorm and reports of a fire.
Milton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Marietta said lightning is being considered as a possible cause because of a significant weather advisory earlier that day, and any time there is significant lightning it is not uncommon to see attic or roof fires.
According to a statement from the city, some residents of IMT Deerfield reported a power surge during the storm which disabled some air-conditioning systems. The fire reportedly began in the 17000 building’s attic and did not spread to adjacent buildings. Around 30 units were evacuated, and the City of Milton reported all were provided with temporary places to stay through the Red Cross.
Though the structure remains standing and many units were not directly damaged, Marietta said significant electrical destruction has rendered the entire building uninhabitable.
The city said people wishing to help the displaced residents can contact Sarah Hoffman at IMT Deerfield who is coordinating assistance efforts.
Around 24 hours before battling the IMT Deerfield blaze, units responded to a single-family home fire. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Milton and Alpharetta battled a fire in the Avensong neighborhood. No one was home at the time of the blaze.
Marietta said the investigation as to what started the fire is ongoing, but he said there is currently nothing to indicate its cause to be suspicious.
Two neighboring homes suffered cosmetic damage, including melted siding, but fire crews prevented any significant destruction.
The string of weekend fires began Friday night with a suspected arson that razed an abandoned home along Ga. 9 near the Crooked Creek subdivision. The city reported a suspect was arrested Saturday morning and remains in custody.
Marietta said the fire had multiple points of origin, leading investigators to suspect arson.
“Fires usually don’t start in different places at the same time,” he said. “There were two different locations of fire that did not show any apparent means of transition from one to another. That made us suspicious, and also, the house is unoccupied.”
A string of fires is not unprecedented, Marietta said, but it has been some time since Milton has responded to separate significant fires in a few days. He does not suspect the fires are related.
Marietta expressed his gratitude to the Alpharetta Fire Department, which assisted Milton Fire in battling and containing all three weekend blazes. He was also thankful to the fire departments of Johns Creek, Roswell, Cherokee County who were prepared to respond to Milton emergencies while its units were fighting the structure fires. Marietta said he is proud of the model of cooperation between the fire departments of North Fulton cities, Cherokee County and Forsyth County.
