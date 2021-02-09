MILTON, Ga. — The Justice Department announced Monday that a Milton man has been charged with five criminal counts, including assault on a federal officer, for his part in Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, was arrested Friday after a law enforcement officer identified him as the man seen in screenshots of the event in which the building was breached, police were attacked and members of the U.S. House and Senate were sent fleeing for safety.
The criminal complaint states that Cua can be seen wearing jeans and a dark sweatshirt, holding a jean jacket with tan lining and wearing a red baseball hat with the number 45. The complaint says Cua can be seen on several different video recordings participating in the civil unrest, and at one point participated in an attack on a police officer inside the building.
Authorities also say that in an Instagram story posted on Cua’s account at approximately 5:13 p.m., Jan. 6, the suspect stated that he “stormed” the Capitol and, along with others, “physically fought our way in.”
The post stated, “Yes, for everyone asking I stormed the capital with hundreds of thousands of patriots. I’ll do a whole video explaining what happened, this is history. What happened was unbelievable.
“Yes, we physically fought our way in.”
One video, published by The New Yorker on Jan. 17, shows a young man, identified by witnesses as Cua, having made his way to the Senate floor, apparently using his cell phone to record the event, the complaint alleges.
Authorities also say there is video evidence showing Cua, with a baton in hand, shoving a plain clothes Capitol Police officer to forcibly gain entry to the Senate Chambers.
Cua has been identified by two witnesses who were at the event, both law enforcement officers.
He is facing charges of assault on a federal officer, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, occupying a restricted building or grounds and entering or remaining on the floor of either House of Congress obstructing proceedings.
Acting on a tip, federal authorities found posts made to Cua’s Parlor account prior to the Capitol attack. The posts list an array of rallying cries to support President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.
“In some of the posts, Cua referenced plans to travel to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021,” the complaint alleges. “In other posts, Cua stated, ‘President Trump is calling us to FIGHT!’ and ‘This isn’t a joke, this is where and when we make our stand. #January6th, Washington DC.’ The tip also stated Cua “actively encouraged the events on the sixth for 11 days leading up to the domestic terrorist attack.”
So far, federal authorities have charged more than 170 individuals with crimes related to the Capitol attack.
An FBI spokesman said that a search warrant had been executed at Cua’s home in Milton on Friday, the same day he was arrested, although Cua was not present at the home at the time.
The arrest comes almost two months after Milton police cited Cua for creating a disturbance at a Milton elementary school.
On Dec. 8, Milton police were dispatched to Birmingham Falls Elementary to investigate reports of an erratic driver. Police identified Cua as the driver of pickup truck with a large Donald Trump flag, racing around the parking lot blaring his air horn while younger teens were present.
According to the police report, Cua told officers he was “flying his flag,” and the parking lot was the only place he could test it out. He said another officer told him he could use the school lot and he waited for a school buses to clear before he started. He said the group of juveniles in the parking lot were his younger brother and his brother's friends who gathered to watch him fly the Trump flag.
Cua denied doing “donuts” in the lot, but he said he had to pick up some speed to get the flag to flap in the wind. He admitted he blew his air horn once, but no one was around.
“I wasn’t harassing anyone,” the police report quoted him as saying.
Cua is not the only North Fulton man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol incident.
D.C. Metropolitan Police arrested Christopher Georgia, a 53-year-old Alpharetta man, the day of the Capitol riots. According to Superior Court records, he was among a group of protestors that refused to leave the area of the Capitol building and was arrested for violating the district-wide emergency curfew. Georgia was also charged with unlawful entry to public property.
Three days later, Georgia took his own life in an Alpharetta subdivision. The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined Georgia died of a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest.
— Herald writer Matt Bruce contributed to this report.
