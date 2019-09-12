MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 3 attempted shoplifting incident at the Fry’s Electronics on Webb Road.
An employee told police that earlier that day, two suspects — a man and a woman — entered the store and took the security bands off of several cameras. The cameras, worth $2,300 total, were then placed in the woman’s purse.
A loss prevention officer saw the incident and stopped the suspects after they left without paying. The woman dropped her bag and ran off with the man.
