MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two video game controllers from the Milton Walmart.
A store employee said the suspect entered the store on July 10 around noon and went to the electronics department, took two PlayStation 4 controllers from the shelf and walked to the sporting goods section. The employee said the suspect then took the controllers out of their packaging and hid them on his person. He then walked out of the store without paying.
The two controllers are valued at $93.92.
