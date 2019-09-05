MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 23 incident in which someone extorted a juvenile for $200.
The juvenile said he had received an email from someone that night who claimed to have gotten the juvenile’s phone number from a dating website. The juvenile had not been on any dating sites.
At one point, the suspect video messaged the juvenile while he was in the bathroom, nude, and allegedly took photos.
The suspect then threatened to post the photos to Facebook unless the juvenile sent them $200 to an address in the Philippines.
The juvenile complied, before the family contacted police. Officers advised to try to cancel the money transfer, delete the juvenile’s Facebook account and block the suspect’s number.
