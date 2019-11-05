MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Oct. 29 after she was clocked traveling at almost twice the speed limit on Deerfield Parkway. Officers had been patrolling the area that evening, when they spotted a car pass by at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed that the car was traveling at 69 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Police pulled the driver over. The driver, later identified as 49-year-old Kimberly Simmons of Acworth, was arrested without incident for speeding and reckless driving.
