MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 14 incident in which a car parked at Milton High School was burglarized.
The car was parked that afternoon while the driver attended a track meet. Upon returning, she noticed that the rear passenger-side window had been shattered.
The driver’s purse, which had been hidden under a blanket in the back, was missing. It included $100 in cash.
