MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man was arrested for DUI-drugs and for possessing prescription pills outside of their original container following a car crash in the North Park Estates on July 14.
Police responded to the accident just before 9 a.m. in which a Ford Focus had backed into another car. The responding officer saw the driver and passenger of the Focus were slumped over in their seats. According to the report, the driver had one hand on the gear shifter, and his other hand was holding a cigarette that had burned out to the filter and had burned a hole into a hat in his lap.
The officer made multiple attempts to stir the drive before he awoke.
While searching the man, police found he was in possession of a Xanax pill and a brown, powdery substance. The woman had eight Xanax pills and two small bags of the brown powder. An officer suspected the powder was heroin because the woman had overdosed and was revived by Narcan on June 1.
The woman was also charged with possession of drugs outside of their original container. The brown powder was sent to the GBI for testing.
