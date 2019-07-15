MILTON, Ga. — A Milton couple living along Cogburn Road reported to police that items had been taken from their yard over a few weeks.
The couple contacted police July 5 after noticing a stone fairy statue valued at $100 had been taken. The couple said they had seen the statue the day before and believed it may have been taken overnight. A few weeks before that, they said a piece of decorative driftwood had been taken from outside the home.
The couple said they would be installing security cameras on their property.
