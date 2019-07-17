MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police responded to a call of a child being bitten on the face by a dog at the Villages of Devinshire Apartments pool on July 6.
When policed arrived, the child was bleeding from the face and first responders were providing medical care. The child was later transported to North Fulton Hospital.
Police said the dog was still around the pool area and was “calm and not aggressive.” It did not have a collar and its owner was not present. Pool users told police they had previously seen the dog walking around the apartment complex.
A witness said the dog was being friendly and followed someone into the pool area. He said the dog later seemed as if it did not want to be inside the pool area, and the child that was later bitten had been chasing the dog from behind. The witness said the dog “did not appear to like that.”
The witness said the dog bit the child and disengaged on its own. The dog was turned over to the Life Line Animal Project at Fulton County Animal Services.
