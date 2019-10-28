MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Oct. 22 after she realized some checks had been stolen from here mailbox.
The woman told police she mailed the checks in September that she believes went missing. Two days later, two fraudulent purchases, worth $500 total, were made using her checks.
The woman also told police that another check from her family business account was also stolen in the mail. The recipient never received the check, and the woman later saw $200 worth of purchases using the banking information.
