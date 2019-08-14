MILTON, Ga. — Police said a man reported several suspicious transactions after a checkbook and $60 cash went missing during a move to a new residence.
The family had moved from Forsyth County to Milton in June, and during the process, one of the movers offered to carry a relative’s purse.
Later, the woman noticed the cash missing, and the man noticed his checkbook missing.
In July, the man received alerts from his bank that several checks, worth $1,500 total, had been written for one of the movers.
