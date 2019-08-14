MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 6 incident in which a man’s cellphone was hacked after he received an email that he mistook as originating from his phone company.
The email stated that his information had been compromised, and he needed to log into his account.
When he logged in, nothing happened at first, and after several minutes, his phone stopped working. He was unable to log into his account again.
Soon after, the man received notifications from his banks that someone had attempted to use his credit cards. The transactions were refused.
The man placed alerts on his accounts about the hack, then notified police.
