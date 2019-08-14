MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 7 incident in which a trailer as stolen from a self-storage facility on Ga. 9.
The manager said she heard a truck pass by her office that day, and when she looked outside, she saw a truck pulling a cargo trailer. The trailer had not been scheduled to be rented that day.
She last saw the truck heading northbound on Ga. 9.
The cargo trailer is worth $6,000.
