MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man called police Oct. 4 after he discovered that someone had stolen his tires from his house at Deer Trail.
The man had last seen the tires the previous night at 9:30 p.m. When he returned to the vehicle the next morning, all four tires were gone. The car was sitting on two cinder blocks, and part of the car near the cinder blocks were slightly damaged, police said. Police found several lug nuts near the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.