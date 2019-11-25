MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man contacted police Nov. 18 after he saw that all four of his tires had been stolen.
The car had been parked at his house on North Park Lane the previous evening. When he returned to it that morning, it was sitting on concrete blocks and all four tires were gone.
There was no other damage to the car.
