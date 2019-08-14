Cambridge football took the field Aug. 9 to begin its 2019 campaign with a scrimmage against Mountain View. The game was preceded by a new event, dubbed “Grill and Chill,” that highlighted the players and cheerleaders from Cambridge and its feeder teams. The Bears begin their regular season Aug. 23 at home against Creekview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.