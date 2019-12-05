MILTON, Ga. — Nestled next to one of the largest urban areas in the Southeast, Cambridge High School’s Future Farmers of America program is using every opportunity to learn about farming.
Students wake up early to conduct a small business of their own. Every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. during their first period, Cambridge FFA students meet at their small garden to tend and harvest crops for resale to parents and teachers. The garden at Old Rucker Park and Farm at 900 Rucker Road in Alpharetta was donated to the city in 2017 by Whole Foods Market. It was then opened to the school for the sole purpose of agricultural education. Since then, the farm has given interested students the opportunity to garner some firsthand farming experience of their own.
“The primary purpose of this farm is education,” said Amanda Musilli, Community Services manager for the city’s Recreation Parks and Cultural Services Department. “We found a very supportive and willing partner at Cambridge High School. When we see very obvious failure happening, we let it happen so that learning can happen, because the students now will never forget how to put a seedling in the ground.”
The Cambridge High School FFA Chapter has been active since 2015. For roughly a year, the garden has been made available to seniors involved with the FFA program. Students have the opportunity to experience a small taste of farm life with the responsibilities of maintaining their own crops and produce.
“We get to work when the sun rises and I get to work with all of my best friends…I think it’s a really special experience,” said Allie Maloney, a Cambridge senior. “Agriculture is the industry that feeds and fuels our lives, and being able to have that firsthand experience on the farm is really important.”
Arriving at 7:30 a.m. sharp, the students quickly discuss what jobs need completed, assign the appropriate tasks, and get to work. Musilli oversees the labor and helps the students along the way. Despite the cold weather conditions, students are successfully harvesting their crops for the season.
At a special presentation before the Alpharetta City Council early this month, FFA students explained the significance of the farm to education.
“When we’re out at the farm and we’re putting together this business, we are learning life skills,” said Cambridge senior Jaiden Stidston. “To be able to actually implement that into a classroom and work and see the real work and hard effort that we put into this class…it’s so fulfilling and it’s a great way that we get to share with our community.”
The students are currently harvesting turnips, collard greens, mustard greens, radishes, arugula, beats, Brussels sprouts, lettuce, and frisée. Unfortunately, nightly visits from rabbits have put the sweat pea harvest on hold.
Five shares of the crops are sold each week. Outside the harvest, each student is responsible for carrying out individual duties including writing up environmental tips for the student newsletter, social media updates and promotion, membership, and the inclusion of a new recipe for each box of crops sold every week.
“There’s really no other place to have this kind of learning experience that’s really tactile and hands-on…there’s a whole different kind of learning that happens when you’re responsible for things and you get to see it from start to finish,” Musilli said.
