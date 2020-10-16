MILTON, Ga. — Cambridge Theatre will debut a new production Oct. 24 featuring a unique, outdoor performance under the troupe’s new Theatre Director, Cory Kelley.

“The Occurrence at Sleepy Hollow” is set for Oct. 24 beginning at 5 p.m. at Cambridge High School with a rain date of Oct. 31.

Based on the short story by Washington Irving, the unique production will take attendees on a journey through the dark woods of Sleepy Hollow to witness Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman with a guide outlining the eerie tale.

Masks are required for those attending, and tickets will be sold with specific times in groups of six due to social distancing. More information and guidelines are available at cambridgetheatre.org.

The production is the first for Cambridge Theatre under Kelley, who recently taught for 12 years in the Houston, Texas area. Kelley has directed over 60 productions in his career.