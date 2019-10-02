MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Sept.16 asking them to check in on her elderly mother, who she said was acting strangely.
The woman said she had been trying to get in contact with her mother, who had said earlier that she couldn’t talk, because she was under investigation.
Police found the mother in a nearby Kroger.
She told authorities she had received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer. The caller demanded $2,000 in gift cards and threatened the mother with arrest if she did not comply.
When the mother said she didn’t have a car, the scammer sent her an Uber to buy gift cards at the Kroger.
The woman complied, sending the gift card information to the scammer before police arrived.
