MILTON, Ga. — A man reported Nov. 26 that a scammer had taken $6,000 from his family’s accounts after he had provided the PIN to his cell phone account.
The man said he had received a call the previous day from a scammer claiming to represent T-Mobile. The scammer said that someone had attempted to open another line on the man’s account and that they needed the man’s PIN number to verify his identity.
After the man provided the number, his and his wife’s phones shut off.
The man contacted a real T-Mobile representative, who said their numbers had been ported to another account.
Soon after, the man noticed that money was disappearing from his family’s savings accounts. He closed the accounts before contacting police.
