MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 22 incident in which 100 car batteries were stolen from the Walmart on Windward Parkway.
Surveillance footage showed two men exit a car at 1 a.m. near the storage area that holds used car batteries.
The men were seen cutting the chain and lock off of the fencing. They then loaded the batteries into their vehicle.
About $1,500 worth of car batteries were taken.
