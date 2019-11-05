MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a Riverdale man Oct. 24 after he was recognized as a suspect in an arson case.
Police were patrolling on Mayfield Road that morning when an officer spotted a car parked at an active construction site. After running the plates, the check returned with a hit for a man wanted in DeKalb County for arson.
Police confirmed that the owner of the car had a warrant and arrested him without incident on warrant. The man was identified as 26-year-old Oscar Mayes of Riverdale.
