MILTON, Ga. — Mark Amick has announced his candidacy for the Milton City Council in this November’s general election. Amick will be running for the District 2/Post 2 seat held by Matt Kunz, who announced earlier this year he would not be seeking re-election.
“I am running for city council because I am committed to protect Milton’s unique character and quality of life,” Amick said. “To me, it is preserving tree-tops over growing roof tops. It is what led me to serve on the Board of Directors for the Milton Historical Society. We need to preserve our heritage and charm that is Milton, or it will be lost.”
The candidate said he will work to ensure residents have a voice in the city’s future through the Milton’s comprehensive plan update and TSPLOST dollars. He also plans to address a growing need for active parks and sports fields. He said Milton needs leaders who will make sound fiscal decisions based on resident’s needs for such services.
Amick is a Founding Member of the Milton Historical Society, serves as the HOA President for his subdivision, is a graduate of the 2018 Milton Citizen Government Academy and serves as a volunteer for the Summit Hill Elementary PTO. Amick’s professional career includes various leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft and Sprint. Amick and his wife, Amy, live in The Manor with their son, Wyatt. Amick graduated from the University of Kansas and has a business degree from the University of Missouri.
For more information, visit amickformilton.com or the AmickForMilton Facebook page.
