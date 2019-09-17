MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Sept. 5 after he was caught stealing a BB gun from the Walmart on Windward Parkway.
The loss prevention officer called police after he saw the man walk out of the store without paying for the item.
Police stopped the car the man had left in and were alerted that the man was a repeat shoplifter. The man had been previously charged 11 times for stealing from local stores.
The man, later identified as 67-year-old Marvin Brooks from Atlanta, was arrested for shoplifting and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
