MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Oct. 5 after witnesses reported seeing him taking items from the Walmart on Windward Parkway for a second time.
The store’s loss prevention officer said he recognized the man from an Oct. 1 shoplifting incident. On Oct. 1, the man allegedly placed several items in his cart, stood by the self-checkout section for a few minutes and left without paying.
The man returned on Oct. 5 and allegedly carried out the same scheme. The loss prevention officer had footage of both incidents. The total value of the missing items was $300.
Police found the man sitting on a bench outside the Walmart. He was identified as 78-year-old Reginald White of Alpharetta and was arrested without incident for shoplifting.
