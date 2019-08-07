Editor’s note: The Herald is rerunning an abbreviated version of an Aug. 1 article. Due to a quality control issue with our press contractor, Mr. Amick’s color picture was out of register. In fairness to him, we are rerunning the photo along with a brief recap of the article. The Herald strives for fairness in all election coverage. All municipal candidates, once registered with the Campaign Finance Commission, receive an announcement of roughly 250-275 words.
MILTON, Ga. — Mark Amick has announced his candidacy for the Milton City Council, District 2/Post 2 seat currently held by Matt Kunz, who is not running.
The candidate said he will work to ensure residents have a voice in the city’s future through Milton’s comprehensive plan update and TSPLOST dollars. He also plans to address a growing need for active parks and sports fields.
Amick is a founding member of the Milton Historical Society, serves as the HOA president for his subdivision, is a graduate of the 2018 Milton Citizen Government Academy and serves as a volunteer for the Summit Hill Elementary PTO.
For more information, visit amickformilton.com or the AmickForMilton Facebook page.
