Valedictorian — Alexandra Salyer will attend Dartmouth College and double major in English and economics. She is the daughter of Johnathan and Susan Salyer.
Alexandra is a National Merit Scholarship finalist, received the Wellesley College Book Award and the AP World History Academic Excellence Award. She was selected to attend the Governor’s Honors Program in Communicative Arts and served as president of the Beta Club, secretary of the National Honor Society and was a member of the fencing team.
Salutatorian — Martha Wolf is the daughter of Andrew and Barbara Wolf and will attend the University of Georgia.
She was a member of the Milton band where she served as the baritone section leader in the marching band, and was a four-time GMEA All-State Finalist. Martha was Milton’s 2019 recipient of the Yale Book Award, and was a member of the National English Honor Society and National Honor Society.
