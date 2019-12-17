This is an excerpt from an address delivered by Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin welcoming visitors to the 66th annual Old Soldiers Day Parade on Aug. 3, 2019.
For the first time in 100 years, the community of Alpharetta has come together to celebrate our veterans under threat of a lawsuit. I won’t go into the details of that lawsuit, because now it’s in the hands of lawyers and judges. So we’ll let them worry about that, because we’re here to celebrate the veterans of the United States of America and show them the love this community has for their service.
This community has changed a lot in the 100 years of the American Legion. In 1919, 100 years ago, Alpharetta was a few dozen families, and most of those families came together with veterans of the Confederacy, and they had a reunion. Nobody saw fit to interrupt the way they wanted to celebrate their veterans.
Then, in the 1950s, this community came together with the American Legion, and they decided they should celebrate American veterans. Alpharetta was a different place then. There were only a couple hundred people that lived in this community.
It was a different community back then. Schools were segregated, and it was just a different world — and nobody decided they should intervene from outside. They didn’t come from all over the state to tell Alpharetta how they should celebrate United States veterans.
We’re a very different community now.
We’re more than 67,000 people…
We’re one of the fastest growing communities in the state. And we’re proud of the changes and the community that has brought people from all over the world to build businesses and raise their families. Those are the people that are here today to respect and honor the United States veterans who are here, and who have given us the right to celebrate our freedoms and honor their service.
Those of you who may not understand: If you see flags around this parade that don’t honor United States veterans and their service… that’s not Alpharetta.
So pray for them. Pray for those people that they’ll allow us to come together next year and celebrate this with the values and honor of this community. Pray that they will get back to whatever community they live in safely.
Thank you veterans. We appreciate you. We love you. And the city of Alpharetta professes our love for those of you who dedicated your lives to making sure that all men are created equal and enjoy the freedom of speech that allows people to stand on sidewalks and say whatever they want to say.
God bless you, veterans, and God bless America.
