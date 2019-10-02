JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Sept. 19 to report that someone had cashed a $3,600 fraudulent check using his name.
The check had been cashed on Sept. 1 and had been dated July 20. It was made out to a name the man did not recognize.
The man said he delayed reporting the incident because he did not know he needed to make a police report. The man closed the account before contacting police.
